Bulgaria: Mandatory Shopping Hours for Elderly Lasted just One Day

The Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov amended his order, which specifies when the elderly over 65 can shop in, supermarkets grocery stores and pharmacies.

From tomorrow, November 14, grocery stores will organize their work, not allowing people under the age of 65 in the respective places between 13.30 and 16.30. is written in the order.

There will be two "green windows" for elderly to visit the pharmacies.

Pharmacies must organize their work and should not allow persons under the age of 65 between 8.00 and 10.00 and 13.30 and 16.30. Only persons aged 65 and over are allowed at these specified hours.

Earlier today, the Ombudsman Diana Kovacheva asked the Minister of Health to cancel his order requiring shopping in grocery stores and pharmacies for senior citizens over the age of 65 in the time range from 8.00 to 10.00.

In recommendation to the Minister Kovacheva states that the reason for this request are complaints from citizens who warn that in the coming winter days, early morning shopping hours would be unsuitable for the elderly and people with reduced mobility, because the weather will be extremely inappropriate - gloomy and foggy, snow and icing, in which there is a high probability of accidents requiring even visits to hospitals and the need for medical care.