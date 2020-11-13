Bulgarian Supreme Administrative Prosecutor’s Office: Find Out if Necessary Medicines Are in Stock

The Supreme Administrative Prosecutor’s Office approached the Health Minister, the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Drug Agency and the Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) asking them to organize and launch inspections in order to find out if the Bulgarian medical facilities and pharmacies have the necessary medicines in stock or they are in deficit, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The reason for the requested inspection are the reports in mass media about a serious shortage of medicines. The inspection also has to find out if the deficit, if any, is due to the holders of marketing authorizations who hold up the medicines, producers, importers, wholesale dealers in medicinal drugs and active substances, pharmaceutical sales agents or pharmacies and drugstores. Concrete measures will be taken following the inspections. Besides, it has to be established if the export of medicines vital for the health system has been stepped-up.

The Prosecutor’s Office specified that the Health Ministry sent in the information about associations, holders of market authorizations for wholesale trade in medicinal drugs which might be involved in such activities. The National Revenue Agency will render assistance to the Prosecutor’s Office in addressing this issue.