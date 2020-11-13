Bulgaria: 2.7 Magnitute Earthquake Registered in Blagoevgrad Region

Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on a Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria in Blagoevgrad region.

Minor earthquake was registered at 1.28 am on November 14. The epicenter was located to the southeast of Blagoevgrad and to the northwest of the village of Hadjidimovo and was 17 km deep, the Institute of Geophysics with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences reports.

No casualties or material damage have been reported, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.