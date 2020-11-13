Bulgarian Foreign Minister Visits Palestine

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva pays a visit to Palestine on November 13, 2020, BTA reported. In Ramallah, she will hold talks with Palestinian counterpart Riyad Malki and Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

The talks will focus on opportunities for developing co-operation, as well as relations in the framework of the Middle East Peace Process. Focus will be placed on the bilateral relations in education and the training opportunities offered by Bulgarian higher education institutions. Zaharieva and Malki will sign an agreement on co-operation in the spheres of education, science, culture, youth and sports.

