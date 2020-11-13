Weather in Bulgaria: Fog and Clouds

Society | November 13, 2020, Friday // 11:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Fog and Clouds

Today over the eastern regions there will be low clouds, in some places there will be fog and drizzle.

 Over the western part of the country the clouds will increase again and during the day will be variable, more often significant. Light rain is expected only in a few places.

The minimum temperatures will be from 1 to 6 degrees, the maximum - between 9 and 14 degrees. The atmospheric pressure will remain without significant change - higher than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will remain significant. There will be light rain in some places. In the morning there are again conditions to reduce visibility. A light wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum air temperatures will be 12-14 degrees. Sea temperature ranges from 15 degrees north to 17 degrees south. The sea wave will be 3 points, in the afternoon it will weaken to 2 points.

Above the mountains the clouds from the west will increase and will be significant. In some places there will be mostly light rain. The wind will be from the northwest and will be moderate. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 9 degrees, at 2000 meters - around 3 degrees.

Weekend

 On Saturday over the western part of the country the clouds will break and decrease, in many areas to sunny. Cloudy weather will prevail over the eastern parts, local insignificant precipitations are also possible; a light north-northwest wind will appear.

On Sunday the probability of precipitation is small. Sunny weather will prevail over most of the country. Along the Danube, in the western part of the Danube plain, as well as in the eastern regions in the morning there will be significant clouds and reduced visibility, but during the day the clouds there will disperse and will decrease. It will be almost quiet, without winds. Temperatures will remain almost unchanged.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria