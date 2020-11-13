Weather in Bulgaria: Fog and Clouds

Today over the eastern regions there will be low clouds, in some places there will be fog and drizzle.

Over the western part of the country the clouds will increase again and during the day will be variable, more often significant. Light rain is expected only in a few places.

The minimum temperatures will be from 1 to 6 degrees, the maximum - between 9 and 14 degrees. The atmospheric pressure will remain without significant change - higher than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will remain significant. There will be light rain in some places. In the morning there are again conditions to reduce visibility. A light wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum air temperatures will be 12-14 degrees. Sea temperature ranges from 15 degrees north to 17 degrees south. The sea wave will be 3 points, in the afternoon it will weaken to 2 points.

Above the mountains the clouds from the west will increase and will be significant. In some places there will be mostly light rain. The wind will be from the northwest and will be moderate. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 9 degrees, at 2000 meters - around 3 degrees.

Weekend

On Saturday over the western part of the country the clouds will break and decrease, in many areas to sunny. Cloudy weather will prevail over the eastern parts, local insignificant precipitations are also possible; a light north-northwest wind will appear.

On Sunday the probability of precipitation is small. Sunny weather will prevail over most of the country. Along the Danube, in the western part of the Danube plain, as well as in the eastern regions in the morning there will be significant clouds and reduced visibility, but during the day the clouds there will disperse and will decrease. It will be almost quiet, without winds. Temperatures will remain almost unchanged.