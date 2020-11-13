COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3414 New Cases, Most Infected Age - 40-49

The number of people infected with coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria is 3,414, and 72 patients have lost their lives, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 8885 PCR tests were performed.

Currently, 61,168 active cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in the country. The number of hospitalized patients remains high - 4768, as 284 are in intensive care units. 873 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 996, Plovdiv - 414, Stara Zagora - 180 and Blagoevgrad - 179. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the most infected are in the age group 40-49 years - 18943.