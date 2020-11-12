Zaev: I Support Legalization of Marijuana in N Macedonia in Order to Boost Tourism

November 12, 2020, Thursday
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev voiced support for the legalization of marijuana in Northern Macedonia.

 “I personally support legalization, because through this measure we will be able to develop activities and services, which now contribute very little to our GDP”, said Zaev, quoted by Nova Makedonija newspaper and Nova TV in Skopje.

The restaurant and tourism in the country will grow. All existing and new vending sites, under the licenses received, will be able to offer marijuana and cannabis, which could help develop the country's services sector, the Macedonian prime minister said.

As a first step, he backed the decriminalization of marijuana, which is currently pending in the Macedonian parliament. Zaev called for "the most transparent procedure possible", as "the full possible potential for a restart of the Macedonian economy must be used".

