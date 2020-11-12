Bulgaria's Exports and Imports from Non-EU Contries Decreased by 12,1 Percent

Business » INDUSTRY | November 12, 2020, Thursday // 15:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Exports and Imports from Non-EU Contries Decreased by 12,1 Percent pixabay.com

Bulgaria's exports to and imports from non-European Union (EU) countries in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 11.2 percent and 12.1 percent year-on-year respectively, official statistics revealed on Thursday.

From January to September, the country's exports to non-EU countries amounted to 13.64 billion BGN (8.21 billion U.S. dollars), according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Turkey, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Serbia, North Macedonia and Russia together accounted for 54.9 percent of the country's exports to non-EU countries, the NSI said.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian imports from non-EU countries stood at 16.64 billion BGN, the majority of which were from Turkey, Russia, China and Serbia.

China was Bulgaria's second-largest export destination outside the EU and the third-largest non-EU importers, the NSI data showed. In the first nine months, exports to China amounted to 1.33 billion BGN, up by 20.7 percent, while imports from China stood at 2.18 billion BGN, down by 1.6 percent. (1 U.S. dollar = 1.66 BGN) Enditem/Xinhuanet

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: import, export
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria