Health Minister: COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Free in Bulgaria, Not Mandatory
Vaccines for COVID-19 in Bulgaria will be free, but will not be mandatory. This was announced by Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov at the regular weekly briefing of the health authorities.
"Bulgaria has expressed interest in three vaccines. They are among the first to receive registration from the European Medicines Agency, which guarantees their safety and applicability. Vaccination will be voluntary. There will be enough vaccines for all vulnerable groups - adults, people with chronic diseases and those on the first line ", added the Minister.
He was adamant that the vaccine will not be included in the immunization calendar of Bulgaria.
