COVID-19: Spain Will Require a Negative PCR Test from High-risk Countries
Spain has decided to require all travelers from countries at high risk of spreading the infection to present a negative PCR test upon their entry into Spanish territory. The test must be done up to 72 hours earlier, world agencies reported.
Spain will use EU criteria to determine which countries are at high risk, the country's health ministry explained. The main reference indicator will be the number of infected per 100 thousand inhabitants for the last 14 days. According to the EU system, countries with 150 or more cases of infection per 100,000 people in the last 14 days are at high risk.
The percentage of positive tests in relation to the total number of tests performed is also taken into account, and if it exceeds 4 percent, the country is also at high risk. There are almost 1.4 million cases of infection in Spain, and about 39.7 thousand people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
