India: With Spike of 47905 cases COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8 683 917

November 12, 2020, Thursday
With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 86,83,917, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.

With 550 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,121. The total number of active cases stands at 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 11th November, of these 11,93,358 samples were tested yesterday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India's COVID-19 response approach has been pre-emptive, proactive and graded, keeping in mind the large population of the country.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also interacted with the chief ministers, health ministers and principal secretaries/additional chief secretaries of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura Meghalaya and Goa on the day.
Vardhan noted that although active cases have come down in Maharashtra, it continues to have a large active caseload, with a high fatality rate of 2.6 per cent, which increases to 3.5 per cent in and around Mumbai. Active cases are on the rise in Manipur, he added. (ANI)

