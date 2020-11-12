COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3945 Registered Cases

November 12, 2020, Thursday
3945 are the new cases of coronavirus infection for the last 24 hours. The PCR tests performed are a little over 10,800, which means that even today the percentage of positive samples is high - nearly 37 percent.

There are 915 patients cured. There are over 4400 hospitalized patients in the country. 47 people died of coronavirus.

