COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3945 Registered Cases
3945 are the new cases of coronavirus infection for the last 24 hours. The PCR tests performed are a little over 10,800, which means that even today the percentage of positive samples is high - nearly 37 percent.
There are 915 patients cured. There are over 4400 hospitalized patients in the country. 47 people died of coronavirus.
