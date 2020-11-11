Covid-19: UK First Country in Europe to Pass 50,000 Deaths

Following the UK's coronavirus deaths exceeding 50,000, the medical director of Public Health England warned that the "upward trend is likely to continue".

Meanwhile PM Boris Johnson said the pandemic is entering a new phase in the UK after the country's death toll passed 50,000.

The UK is the fifth country to pass 50,000 deaths, coming after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

The US has recorded the most deaths worldwide at 238,680, followed by Brazil, with 162,802, and India, 127,571.

After the UK, Italy has the next highest death toll in Europe, at 42,953, while France has suffered 41,062 deaths and Spain 39,345.