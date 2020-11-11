Students from 6th and 7th Grade in Bulgaria's Capital Sofia Also Go To Remote Learning

Students from 6th and 7th grade in Sofia go into distance learning in an electronic environment. The measure will be introduced on Friday, November 13 and is expected to remain in force until November 27. School principals are advised to move to an electronic environment for other classes as the number of patients increases.

The introduced distance learning for high school students also will last until November 27, inclusive. This was decided at today's meeting by the Sofia Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus.

At present, 49 metropolitan schools have undergone distance learning. There are 6265 sick and quarantined students, and 780 quarantined teachers and educators.

The ban on the work of the nightclubs - bars, clubs and discos, as well as the introduced evening time for work in the restaurants and cafes - remains in force for another two weeks - until 11.30 pm.

The period during which persons under the age of 18 cannot visit the malls alone is also extended.

Citizens over the age of 65 will take advantage of the "green corridors" in grocery stores between 8.00 and 10.00.

The inspections of the SDVR, CGM, the Municipal Police and the Sofia Inspectorate for compliance with the measures in the public transport and the commercial sites continue. It is reported that more and more people wear masks and keep their distance in public places. Since the beginning of the month, the teams of SDVR have checked 6656 quarantined persons.