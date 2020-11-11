Bulgaria: Schools in Burgas Go to Distance Learning from 6th to 12th Grade

Students from 6th to 12th grade in the schools on the territory of Burgas District go to remote learning from tomorrow to November 25. This was decided by the Regional Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 after reviewing the data on morbidity in the region.

At this stage, students from 1st to 5th grade stay in school. At this age, it is mandatory for children to be in the presence of an adult, which is the main argument of the Headquarters to stay in school.

However, with a reported morbidity of more than 20%, school principals may request online training for the pupils.

Children and students up to the age of 18 will be able to visit the big shopping malls only with an escort. Compliance with the measure will be monitored by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

According to the police, the restrictions imposed in the restaurants - the distance between the tables, the wearing of safety equipment and the time frame of work are observed. The inspections continue.