Lack of Medics in Bulgarian City Ruse, Over 100 Infected with COVID-19
There is a serious lack of beds and medics in Ruse to treat those infected with COVID-19. In just one hospital, more than 100 staff members have been infected.
"To date, we have 105 infected. There is no medical university in the city and accordingly there are not enough staff. Doctors are forced to be on 24-hour duty, "said Alise Murtezova, administrative director of Medica Hospital, on the air of" Hello, Bulgaria ".
"Antibiotics are running out. We have antibiotics for two more weeks. The hospital accommodates 77 patients, 7 of whom - in the intensive care unit ", commented Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dora Marinova, Head of COVID-Department at Medica.
"We need doctors and nurses. We would be happy to accept people from other specialties who can be trained, "said Dr. Hristo Metev, head of department at SBALPFZ - Ruse.
Today, the District Operations Headquarters will decide whether to return high school students to classrooms tomorrow.
