Strong 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern Macedonia
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was registered early this morning in Northern Macedonia. This is shown by the data of the Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography of BAS. The quake occurred at 04:54 local time.
The epicenter was in the area between Tetovo and Gostivar, 50 km southwest of the capital Skopje, BGNES said. The Skopje Seismological Observatory said the quake was strongest in Gostivar and Mavrovo, and slightly weaker in Skopje, Tetovo, Bitola and Prilep.
According to Albanian television Ora News, tremors were also felt in Albania, Kosovo, Serbia and Bulgaria.
No casualties were reported.
