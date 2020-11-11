Bulgaria Desides if Pupils to Return to In-Person Learning, School Closes If 20% Are Sick

Society » EDUCATION | November 11, 2020, Wednesday // 08:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Desides if Pupils to Return to In-Person Learning, School Closes If 20% Are Sick pixabay.com

Bulgaria: Today it should be clear whether the high school students will return to the classrooms from tomorrow. Currently, high school students study online, but the order expires on November 12th. The Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Kostadin Angelov said that the decision to return the students has not been made yet, as there is no consensus on the topic.

At the moment, it is only clear that with 20% of sick students, the whole school will close. The idea is that the decision should not be made by the state, but should be taken according to the development of the virus and the situation in the individual settlements.

Students from 6th to 12th grade in Plovdiv will study remotely

Some of the regional headquarters in the country have already extended the period of online training. According to NOVA, a meeting of the Sofia Crisis Staff is forthcoming today.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: in-person learning, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria