Bulgaria Desides if Pupils to Return to In-Person Learning, School Closes If 20% Are Sick

Bulgaria: Today it should be clear whether the high school students will return to the classrooms from tomorrow. Currently, high school students study online, but the order expires on November 12th. The Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Kostadin Angelov said that the decision to return the students has not been made yet, as there is no consensus on the topic.

At the moment, it is only clear that with 20% of sick students, the whole school will close. The idea is that the decision should not be made by the state, but should be taken according to the development of the virus and the situation in the individual settlements.

Students from 6th to 12th grade in Plovdiv will study remotely

Some of the regional headquarters in the country have already extended the period of online training. According to NOVA, a meeting of the Sofia Crisis Staff is forthcoming today.