COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4390 New Cases, Nearly 40% of Tested are Positive

Bulgaria: The new number of people infected with COVID-19 for the last 24 hours was 4390 when 11,068 PCR tests were performed. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. This means that even today the health authorities report a very high number of positive samples - nearly 40%.

A record number of over 100 died with COVID-19

The active cases are 55 716. The cured patients are 516. The number of people accommodated in hospital wards is also increasing - a total of 4176 for the country, as 280 of them are in serious condition. There are also 80 patients who have died in the past 24 hours.