COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Students from 6th to12th Grade in Plovdiv Go to Remote Learning

Society » EDUCATION | November 10, 2020, Tuesday // 17:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Students from 6th to12th Grade in Plovdiv Go to Remote Learning

Bulgaria: All students from 6th to 12th grade go into distance learning at least until November 22nd. This was decided by the Crisis Headquarters in Plovdiv. The new cases in the district today are 392.

Students from 1st to 5th grade will continue their education in person. This was announced by Dani Kanazireva, Chief of Staff, quoted by BGNES.

Until yesterday, inclusive, there were 137 quarantined and infected teachers in Plovdiv, 1,054 students, and 18 classes have gone online. According to the deputy mayor for education in the municipality - Stefan Stoyanov, it will not be easy for the system and he added that all schools in Plovdiv have the conditions and are provided to go online. In the municipalities in the district the number of infected and quarantined students and teachers is significantly lower.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: remote learning, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria