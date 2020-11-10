COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Students from 6th to12th Grade in Plovdiv Go to Remote Learning

Bulgaria: All students from 6th to 12th grade go into distance learning at least until November 22nd. This was decided by the Crisis Headquarters in Plovdiv. The new cases in the district today are 392.

Students from 1st to 5th grade will continue their education in person. This was announced by Dani Kanazireva, Chief of Staff, quoted by BGNES.

Until yesterday, inclusive, there were 137 quarantined and infected teachers in Plovdiv, 1,054 students, and 18 classes have gone online. According to the deputy mayor for education in the municipality - Stefan Stoyanov, it will not be easy for the system and he added that all schools in Plovdiv have the conditions and are provided to go online. In the municipalities in the district the number of infected and quarantined students and teachers is significantly lower.