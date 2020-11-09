Herd Immunity Is Not Possible Without Vaccine

Herd immunity occurs mainly when there is a vaccine against a disease. If more than 80% of the population is vaccinated, then such a collective immunity is created, "commented Prof. Dr. Elisaveta Naumova, national consultant in clinical immunology.

  She explained that there is no evidence that if a large percentage of the population suffers from a particular disease, herd immunity will be created and quoted the opinion of the World Health Organization that the coronavirus herd immunity is not expected to happen only from random illness.

 She said that it has been proven that increased stress reduces the body's immune response. "Stressed people have suppressed secondary immunity," she explained. Prof. Naumova appeals not to take food supplements and immune modulators when it is certain that the body needs them.

 

