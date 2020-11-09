Bulgarian Military Donates Blood Plasma to Help COVID-19 Patients

November 9, 2020, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Military Donates Blood Plasma to Help COVID-19 Patients pixabay.com

An organization for donating blood plasma for the treatment of severe cases of COVID-19 is being established at the Military Medical Academy. This was done by order of the Minister of Defense Krassimir Karakachanov.

The donation by military and civilian employees of the Ministry will be made at the Center for Transfusion Hematology of the Military Medical Academy.

The conditions are that the military has suffered from COVID-19, been cured and has a negative PCR test. Those who wish can donate blood plasma without any risk to their health, and in this way the lives of critically ill patients can be saved, the Military Medical Academy assures.

blood, plasma, donation, COVID-19
