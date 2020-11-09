90% of People with Flu Symptoms Have COVID-19, But Do Not Have Money for a Test

 This was stated by Dr. Victoria Chobanova, the chairwoman of the Association of General Practitioners in Sofia region.

"We have not detected the flu yet", says Doctor Chobanova, 90 percent of people with symptoms have COVID-19, we have not seen the flu yet.

 She explained that many people with symptoms are in home treatment and do not have money for PCR are not included in the statistics, but are probably sick with COVID-19.

 "I don't know why in our country it is accepted that the diagnosis of coronavirus is made only by PCR, in medicine the diagnosis is made by anamnesis. We have laboratory confirmation from PCR tests," said the specialist. Dr. Chobanova called for the tests to be free and clarified that since the beginning of the epidemic, general practitioners have insisted on this.

She added that it is not true that anyone with complaints can get a test through the RHI, explaining that even doctors sometimes do not have access to free testing.

"What the minister ( Health Minister Angelov) announced that every patient with symptoms can receive a test through the RHI is not true, some may be able to do it, but not most people, including colleagues, do not have access to free tests." , said Dr. Chobanova. According to her, electronic issuance of referrals for testing cannot be organized until the end of the week.

