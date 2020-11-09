Markets in Asia Rise after Biden Beats Trump in US Election

Markets in the Asia Pacific region on Monday welcomed Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the US election, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average surging nearly 2 per cent in morning trading.

The Nikkei gained 1.95 per cent to stand at 24,799.22 at 11:30 am (0230 GMT) at the end of the morning session, while the broader Topix index rose 1.22 per cent to 1,678.68.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi Index added 1.16 per cent to 2,444.61.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX200 index climbed 1.67 per cent to 6,293.8 and the broader All Ordinaries index jumped 1.79 per cent to 6,509.2.

China's Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.16 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 1.29 per cent.

Biden was declared the winner on Saturday after it was clear he had won Pennsylvania and Nevada, pushing him well past the 270 electoral votes needed to seize the White House.

Trump has refused to concede the election./Dpa

