Covid-19 Around the World

The total of confirmed coronavirus cases has surged past 50 million following record numbers of new cases in several countries.

More than 1.25 million people have now died after contracting the virus, according to Johns Hopkins university.

But the numbers are thought to be higher because of insufficient testing in many countries.

A second wave of the virus has accounted for a quarter of all cases, Reuters reported.

Europe, with more than 12.5 million cases and 305,700 deaths, is again a hotspot after being the first epicentre of the pandemic earlier this year.

In the UK - which has seen the highest number of deaths in Europe - there were 20,572 new cases and 156 new deaths, bringing the total to 49,044 deaths.

India and Brazil have also been hard hit.

In the US just under 10 million have tested positive. It has seen more than 125,000 cases per day three days in a row.

US President-elect Joe Biden has urged for a more aggressive approach to the pandemic, after Mr Trump repeatedly downplayed its gravity and resisted public health measures including wearing masks and social distancing./bbc