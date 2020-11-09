COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 675 New Cases, 49087 Active Cases

The new registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours are 675, and the death toll is 33, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 2151 PCR tests were performed.

Currently, the active cases in our country are 49,087. 3822 people are accommodated in hospitals, and 272 patients need intensive care.

In the last 24 hours the number of people cured after infection with COVID-19 is 603 people. Again, the largest number of newly infected are registered in the capital Sofia - 332.