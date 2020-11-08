Bulgaria Starts Inspections at Winter Tourism Complexes

November 8, 2020, Sunday
Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova is expected to launch inspections at winter tourism complexes to check whether they are ready for the forthcoming tourist season. Minister Nikolova is to check whether these facilities have created the necessary conditions for compliance with the anti-epidemic measures approved by this country’s health authorities and the Ministry of Tourism. 

Compliance with the health regulations is one of the key conditions for this country to keep the Safety and Hygiene Travel Stamp issued by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). It guarantees that Bulgaria is a safe destination for travel and tourism and that this country strictly observes the anti-epidemic measures, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Tourism announced./BNR

