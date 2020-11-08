COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2301 New Cases, 56 Deaths
2,301 are new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Information Portal. 8,702 tests were performed. This brings the total number of infected to 74,485.
There are 49,048 active cases, of which 3,715 are hospitalized. 271 patients are accommodated in intensive care units in serious condition.
56 people died in the last 24 hours. 369 were cured.
Most new cases of infection are in Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv.
