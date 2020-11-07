Study: 80 Per Cent of COVID-19 Patients Have Vitamin D Deficiency

Society » HEALTH | November 7, 2020, Saturday // 10:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Study: 80 Per Cent of COVID-19 Patients Have Vitamin D Deficiency

According to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, over 80 per cent of 200 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Spain have vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D is a hormone the kidneys produce that controls blood calcium concentration and impacts the immune system. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to a variety of health concerns, although research is still underway into why the hormone impacts other systems of the body.

Many studies point to the beneficial effect of vitamin D on the immune system, especially regarding protection against infections. "One approach is to identify and treat vitamin D deficiency, especially in high-risk individuals such as the elderly, patients with comorbidities, and nursing home residents, who are the main target population for the COVID-19," said study co-author Jose L. Hernandez, Ph.D., of the University of Cantabria in Santander, Spain.

"Vitamin D treatment should be recommended in COVID-19 patients with low levels of vitamin D circulating in the blood since this approach might have beneficial effects in both the musculoskeletal and the immune system," added Hernandez.

The researchers found 80 per cent of 216 COVID-19 patients at the Hospital Universitario Marques de Valdecilla had vitamin D deficiency, and men had lower vitamin D levels than women.

COVID-19 patients with lower vitamin D levels also had raised serum levels of inflammatory markers such as ferritin and D-dimer. (ANI)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vitamin d, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria