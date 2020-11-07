Sofia: November Events Calendar





BALREC 2020

11 November, hybrid event

Established in 2006, BalREc is a leading real estate investment conference in Bulgaria and the region, providing the opportunity to all stakeholders on the market to meet, network and discuss the latest industry trends. Leading investors, financial institutions, consultants, project managers, law firms and other parties involved in the major projects in the sector will take part in panel sessions, emphasizing the current perspectives and investment environment in the key market segments: office, retail, residential, industrial & logistics, hotels & hospitality and the growing alternative asset classes.

Hyatt Regency Sofia and online streaming

11 November

Learn more about the event here.





h.i SUMMIT 2020

11 November, Inter Expo Center and online streaming

Human Business Studio in partnership with Investor Media Group organizes the first international annual forum h. i summit.

You will hear the most important details about key global trends in:

– Change management

– Organizational design and culture

– Forecasting and strategic planning

– Systematic thinking for solving problems by putting the person in the center and exploiting his potential.

i summit 2020 will bring together business leaders, forward thinkers, artists, futurists, and innovators from Bulgaria and abroad to conduct a meaningful dialogue about the future of organizations and the role of people in that.

The event will be held both online with live streaming and on-site at Inter Expo Center with a limited number of participants. There will be keynote presentations both in Bulgarian and in English with translation for both languages.

Speakers, full agenda and registration link here.







CYBERSECURITY AND DATA PROTECTION FORUM

17 November, online

Arguably, cybersecurity is one of the most important industries in the next millennium – where the consequences of failure range from loss of trust and business to terrorism or nation-state espionage.

Cybersecurity and Data Protection Forum will bring together business executives, legal executives and cybersecurity professionals to discuss the most recent trends and threats.

TOPICS

New models of cybersecurity – getting ready for the future

Creating compelling security strategies

Converging cybersecurity, business strategy and the legal point of view

High risk industries & supply chain risk management

Regulations and their business impact – GDPR, CCPA, ePrivacy and beyond

Practical preparation steps for emerging trends and technologies – ML, AI, IoT, 5G

Protecting the cloud and critical infrastructure

Security and privacy implications of blockchain

Bulgaria’s cybersecurity strategy





CAREER SHOW 2020

24-25 November, online

Career Show 2020 will be held in two consecutive days between 24 and 25 November, in a hybrid format, to allow everyone to participate, regardless of their location in Bulgaria or in the world.

On the first day of the forum Arena Armeec Hall will unite 200 employers and 4 open spaces for lectures and workshops located on over four decares under all safety measures.

Over 2000 participants from all over Bulgaria and Europe will have the opportunity for “matchmaking” entirely online on the second day of the event. The participants will be given options for detailed filtering by criteria and provided with opportunities for preliminary arranged personal video interviews.

The registration for candidates and visitors is completely free but obligatory here.

The registration for companies is also open here.





EUROPEAN RESEARCHERS’ NIGHT 2020

27 November

The European Reserchers’ Night 2020 initiative – FRESHER is an innovative project funded by the European Commission under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie program of the Horizon 2020 program which is being held for the fifth consecutive year in over 300 cities in Europe and around the world.

This year the BG initiative involves 20 main and 35 associate partners from all over the country. The program covers activities in schools, competitions, meetings with scientists in research institutes and universities as well as events in public urban places.

The full and specific program of the European Researchers’ Night will be additionally published on the website of the initiative in social networks (Facebook и Instagram).

Find more information about the event here.