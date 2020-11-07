COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3839 Registered Cases
3 839 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 13,849 PCR tests were performed.
Thus, the total number of infected is 72,184. 727 are newly cured, 58 are dead, 257 are in the intensive care unit, according to the Unified Information Portal.
The most infected are in Sofia, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Study: 80 Per Cent of COVID-19 Patients Have Vitamin D Deficiency
- » Bulgaria: Acute Shortage of Remdesivir in Several Plovdiv Hospitals
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3754 New cases, 52 Deaths
- » Health Minister: We Hope COVID-19 Vaccine to be in Bulgaria in April
- » LIVE: Health Minister Proposes New Measures for Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Second Day with Over 4000 Registered Cases