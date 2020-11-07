COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3839 Registered Cases

Society » HEALTH | November 7, 2020, Saturday // 08:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3839 Registered Cases

3 839 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 13,849 PCR tests were performed.

Thus, the total number of infected is 72,184. 727 are newly cured, 58 are dead, 257 are in the intensive care unit, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The most infected are in Sofia, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria