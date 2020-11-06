New Measures in Sofia: Visits to Malls of Unaccompanied Minors are Prohibited from Tomorrow

Two new measures for the territory of Sofia are being introduced and an organization is being set up to include the DCC in examinations for mild flu-like symptoms. This was announced on Facebook by the mayor of the capital Yordanka Fandakova.

Visits to malls of unaccompanied minors are prohibited from tomorrow, November 7. This is a decision of the Sofia operational headquarters, which was also discussed with the management of the large retail outlets.

"Green corridors" are being set up for shopping for citizens over the age of 65 to visit grocery stores between 10 am and 12 noon.

They also set up an organization to include part of the DCC (former polyclinics) in the examinations of citizens who have flu-like symptoms. "I proposed this two days ago to the Minister of Health so that we could help people who need an examination and unload the large Sofia hospitals from patients who have mild symptoms and need treatment at home," Fandakova wrote.

❗️ Въвеждаме две нови мерки за територията на София и създаваме организация за включване на ДКЦ-а в прегледите при леки... Публикувахте от Йорданка Фандъкова - Yordanka Fandakova в Петък, 6 ноември 2020 г.

"With a decision of the Sofia headquarters, we instructed the directors of the DCC to set up areas for clinical examinations within a week. A team of a doctor, nurse or laboratory assistant will perform an examination and, if necessary, perform blood tests and an antigen test.

The patient must have talked to his personal doctor in advance in order to have a referral for the necessary tests, "she said in a post on her personal Facebook profile.

"Regarding the control in the last week, the teams of SDVR and the municipality inspected over 1200 trade sites. Teams of the Municipal Police and Sofia Inspectorate continue with the control for wearing masks and keeping distance in the trade sites during the weekend. 3342 inspections of people under quarantine have been made by the police teams since the beginning of the week ", the mayor of Sofia writes.

Mayor Fandakova added: "Increased control over the wearing of masks in public transport continues, creating an organization for constant control of the lines with the most violations. Data from the last 10 days show a decrease of 100,000 passengers per day in the Metropolitan system."