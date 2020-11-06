Bulgaria: Acute Shortage of Remdesivir in Several Plovdiv Hospitals

There is an acute shortage of Remdesivir in several Plovdiv hospitals. Doctors working in COVID wards alerted about this, BNT reports.

For a week now, the warehouses have also been short of anticoagulants - special medications that are also needed for the complete treatment of patients with coronavirus.

So far, there is information about three hospitals in Plovdiv, for which Remdesivir is missing.

In COVID, the ward of St. Caridad Hospital and St. Mina Hospital do not have the medicine. In the first, it was given to two patients, and in the second, ten vials were requested from another intensive care hospital. It turns out that the shortage is chronic and decisions are made day by day.

The release mechanism of Remdesivir is implemented by the RHI. The Ministry of Health stated that 1,700 vials will arrive in Bulgaria, and another 4,300 are expected next week.

However, there is a shortage of anticoagulants, which are also associated with the treatment of COVID cases. According to doctors, the situation is worrying because the number of patients in serious condition is increasing and intensive beds are not enough./Novinite.bg