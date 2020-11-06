Deputy Economy Minister: Despite Pandemic Investment Interest in Bulgaria Continues
“Despite the delay amidst the pandemic we are registering an investment interest in Bulgaria, in productions and business services with added value. Information and communication technologies, outsourcing are among the leading sectors which attract investments, alongside electronics, transport machines, chemistry, the food industry and logistics,” said Deputy Minister of Economy Stamen Yanev at a video conference with representatives of Swedish companies, BGNES reports.
“The investments coming from Sweden in 2019 amounted to 32.3 million euro from the total flow into Bulgaria of over 1.138 billion euro, which shows there still exists untapped potential,” Deputy Minister Yanev said./BNR
