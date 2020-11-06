Europa League: Tottenham Were Like Men, We Were Like Boys, Says Ludogoretz Star

"When we went out in the tunnel I felt strong and healthy, when the Tottenham players came we saw the difference. They were like men and we were like children."

Thus, the striker of "Ludogorets" Claudiu Kesheru described the difference between the Bulgarian champion and "Tottenham" in the Europa League match.

Ludogorets suffered their third consecutive loss in the group stage of Europa League, after suffering a 1: 3 defeat by Tottenham in Razgrad. The match was dictated by the guests from London, who were definitely the better team on the pitch.

Ludogorets made many mistakes that reflected the scorelne. Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Giovanni Lo Celso were right for the Spurs, and the honorable goal for Ludogorets was scored by Claudiu Kesheru. Harry Kane scored his record 200 goal for his current club.