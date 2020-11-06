Europa League: Tottenham Were Like Men, We Were Like Boys, Says Ludogoretz Star

Sports | November 6, 2020, Friday // 10:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Europa League: Tottenham Were Like Men, We Were Like Boys, Says Ludogoretz Star internet

"When we went out in the tunnel I felt strong and healthy, when the Tottenham players came we saw the difference. They were like men and we were like children."

Thus, the striker of "Ludogorets" Claudiu Kesheru described the difference between the Bulgarian champion and "Tottenham" in the Europa League match.

 Ludogorets  suffered their third consecutive loss in the group stage of Europa League, after suffering a 1: 3 defeat by Tottenham  in Razgrad. The match was dictated by the guests from London, who were definitely the better team on the pitch.

Ludogorets made many mistakes that reflected the scorelne. Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Giovanni Lo Celso were right for the Spurs, and the honorable goal for Ludogorets was scored by Claudiu Kesheru. Harry Kane scored his record 200 goal for his current club.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ludogorets, Tottenham
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria