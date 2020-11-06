PM Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria is the Only EU Country Which Deficit Will Not Exceed 3%

Business » FINANCE | November 6, 2020, Friday // 08:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria is the Only EU Country Which Deficit Will Not Exceed 3%

Bulgaria is the only country in the EU which deficit will not exceed 3% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, wrote in a post on Facebook, citing data from the European Commission's autumn economic forecast, presented today (November 5) by EU Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni.

According to the data, Bulgaria's GDP will shrink by 5.1% this year, but will increase by 2.6% in 2021 and by 3.7% in 2022. This is another confirmation of my words from yesterday that I will put the country on the rise after the crisis, Borissov added./BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, GDP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria