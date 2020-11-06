PM Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria is the Only EU Country Which Deficit Will Not Exceed 3%

Bulgaria is the only country in the EU which deficit will not exceed 3% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, wrote in a post on Facebook, citing data from the European Commission's autumn economic forecast, presented today (November 5) by EU Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni.

According to the data, Bulgaria's GDP will shrink by 5.1% this year, but will increase by 2.6% in 2021 and by 3.7% in 2022. This is another confirmation of my words from yesterday that I will put the country on the rise after the crisis, Borissov added./BNT