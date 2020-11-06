COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3754 New cases, 52 Deaths
3754 are newly infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. 11,131 PCR tests were performed. There are 52 deaths after complications.
There are 44,118 active cases. There are 250 patients in intensive care units in hospitals. 762 were cured on Thursday.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Health Minister: We Hope COVID-19 Vaccine to be in Bulgaria in April
- » LIVE: Health Minister Proposes New Measures for Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Second Day with Over 4000 Registered Cases
- » Aspirin Reduces Risk of Death in Hospitalised COVID-19 Patients
- » Bulgarian Tourism Minister: COVID-19 Patients in Hotels, Not in Field Hospitals
- » Minister of Health: Big District Hospitals will Convert Sites to Accommodate Covid-19 Patients in Bulgaria