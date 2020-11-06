COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3754 New cases, 52 Deaths

3754 are newly infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. 11,131 PCR tests were performed. There are 52 deaths after complications.


There are 44,118 active cases. There are 250 patients in intensive care units in hospitals. 762 were cured on Thursday.

 

