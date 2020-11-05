North Korea Bans Smoking in Public Places, Asks Businesses to Save Resources

World | November 5, 2020, Thursday // 14:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: North Korea Bans Smoking in Public Places, Asks Businesses to Save Resources

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has enacted two new laws banning smoking in public places and asking businesses to take on extra land, energy, and cost-saving practices, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

Top members of the DPRK's parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) Presidium, held a meeting on Wednesday and adopted the two laws. The DPRK has high rates of smoking, with 43.9 per cent of male population smokers as of 2013, according to the World Health Organisation. (ANI/Xinhua)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: North Korea, smoking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria