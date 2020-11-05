North Korea Bans Smoking in Public Places, Asks Businesses to Save Resources
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has enacted two new laws banning smoking in public places and asking businesses to take on extra land, energy, and cost-saving practices, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.
Top members of the DPRK's parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) Presidium, held a meeting on Wednesday and adopted the two laws. The DPRK has high rates of smoking, with 43.9 per cent of male population smokers as of 2013, according to the World Health Organisation. (ANI/Xinhua)
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Greece: Nationwide Curfew, Restaurants Close
- » With Spike of 50 209 Cases, India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8 364 086
- » Russia Records 19,404 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours
- » Switzerland to Mobilize 2,500 Soldiers to Combat COVID-19
- » Turkey: 3-year-old Girl Found Alive 91 Hours after Deadly Earthquake
- » COVID-19 in Greece: Two-Week Lockdown of the Second Largest City Thessaloniki