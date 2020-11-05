Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov Will Not Play at Sofia Open
Sports | November 5, 2020, Thursday // 13:52| Views: | Comments: 0
The Sofia Open tennis tournament will take place without top Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov. His team has informed the organizers that due to an injury the top ranked ATP Bulgarian will not be able to take advantage of the invitation reserved for him.
The tournament starts on November 7 and the final will be played a week later.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss the Clash with Messi, Out of Juventus - Barcelona
- » Italy: Geoghegan Hart Wins Giro d'Italia
- » Wales Defeated Bulgarian National Football Team
- » Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the COVID-19 Quarantine and Returns to Italy
- » Cristiano Ronaldo Positive for COVID-19
- » Bulgarian National Football Team Lost to Finland 0:2