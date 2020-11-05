Russia Records 19,404 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours
World | November 5, 2020, Thursday // 12:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Russia has registered 19,404 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,712,858, the federal response center said Thursday.
In the same period, 292 patients with the coronavirus have died and 12,238 have been cleared by doctors. Moscow recorded 5,255 new cases, St. Petersburg 1,093, the Moscow region 588. On Wednesday, Russia reported a daily increase of 19,768 cases, including 5,826 in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Greece: Nationwide Curfew, Restaurants Close
- » North Korea Bans Smoking in Public Places, Asks Businesses to Save Resources
- » With Spike of 50 209 Cases, India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8 364 086
- » Switzerland to Mobilize 2,500 Soldiers to Combat COVID-19
- » Turkey: 3-year-old Girl Found Alive 91 Hours after Deadly Earthquake
- » COVID-19 in Greece: Two-Week Lockdown of the Second Largest City Thessaloniki