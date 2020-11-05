Health Minister: We Hope COVID-19 Vaccine to be in Bulgaria in April

"We hope that the European Commission will successfully complete the negotiation of the vaccines against COVID-19 and that they will be here for the Bulgarian citizens in April. ". This was stated by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov during the weekly briefing of the health authorities on the distribution of COVID-19.

"We do not have a specific drug to treat the coronavirus. We hope that one will be found soon," the minister added.

"We are entering an extremely serious phase of the epidemic. Wearing a mask indoors - this is the measure that saves lives," said Angelov.

Health authorities are proposing new measures to combat COVID-19

"This is a measure that reduces the number of patients who need to be admitted to a medical institution. The next measure is the social and physical distance. To avoid gatherings, to avoid crowds in public places and to limit travel if not necessary," the minister said.

"From the very beginning, we said that the percentage of positive cases in the fall will increase. In this situation, the most important measure is to show common sense and think about our loved ones, whom we can protect," he urged.

According to him, our country has sufficient quantities of personal protective equipment. Today, another 1,700 Remdesivir vials arrive - part of the agreed delivery to Bulgaria for November. More than 4,300 vials are expected next week.