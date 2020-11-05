LIVE: Health Minister Proposes New Measures for Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | November 5, 2020, Thursday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: LIVE: Health Minister Proposes New Measures for Bulgaria

Bulgarian Health authorities are proposing new measures to combat COVID-19. This became clear at a briefing at the Ministry of Health.

Distance learning is recommended for students from 5th to 12th grade. "It's time to stop all activities in schools that are outside the classroom," said Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.

Again, more than 4,000 newly infected with COVID-19 and many died

"It's high time everyone who can work remotely does so," he added.

Recommendations will be made for a maximum of 50% of employees to be present in the offices.

The introduction of a green shopping corridor for people over 65 is also being discussed.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: health minister, Bulgaria, measures, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria