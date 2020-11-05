LIVE: Health Minister Proposes New Measures for Bulgaria

Bulgarian Health authorities are proposing new measures to combat COVID-19. This became clear at a briefing at the Ministry of Health.

Distance learning is recommended for students from 5th to 12th grade. "It's time to stop all activities in schools that are outside the classroom," said Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.

Again, more than 4,000 newly infected with COVID-19 and many died

"It's high time everyone who can work remotely does so," he added.

Recommendations will be made for a maximum of 50% of employees to be present in the offices.

The introduction of a green shopping corridor for people over 65 is also being discussed.