LIVE: Health Minister Proposes New Measures for Bulgaria
Bulgarian Health authorities are proposing new measures to combat COVID-19. This became clear at a briefing at the Ministry of Health.
Distance learning is recommended for students from 5th to 12th grade. "It's time to stop all activities in schools that are outside the classroom," said Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.
Again, more than 4,000 newly infected with COVID-19 and many died
"It's high time everyone who can work remotely does so," he added.
Recommendations will be made for a maximum of 50% of employees to be present in the offices.
The introduction of a green shopping corridor for people over 65 is also being discussed.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Health Minister: We Hope COVID-19 Vaccine to be in Bulgaria in April
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Second Day with Over 4000 Registered Cases
- » Aspirin Reduces Risk of Death in Hospitalised COVID-19 Patients
- » Bulgarian Tourism Minister: COVID-19 Patients in Hotels, Not in Field Hospitals
- » Minister of Health: Big District Hospitals will Convert Sites to Accommodate Covid-19 Patients in Bulgaria
- » Medical Staff in Bulgaria Will Recieve Permanent Remunerations Until the End of 2021