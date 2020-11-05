COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Second Day with Over 4000 Registered Cases
4054 are newly infected with coronavirus for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. 13,203 tests were performed. This means that every third sample taken on Wednesday is positive.
There are 54 deaths after complications.
There are 41,178 active cases. There are 239 patients in intensive care units in hospitals.
403 were cured on Wednesday.
The distribution by districts of the newly registered cases are: Blagoevgrad - 188; Burgas - 141; Varna - 204; Veliko Tarnovo - 91; Vidin - 25; Vratsa - 121; Gabrovo - 90; Dobrich - 24; Kardzhali - 37; Kyustendil - 66; Lovech - 78; Montana - 81; Pazardzhik - 71; Pernik - 65; Pleven - 85; Plovdiv - 310; Razgrad - 54; Ruse - 141; Silistra - 53; Sliven - 86; Smolyan - 30; Sofia region - 98; Sofia (city) - 1477; Stara Zagora - 205; Targovishte - 54; Haskovo - 61; Shumen - 74; Yambol - 44.
