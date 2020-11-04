Bulgarian Tourism Minister: COVID-19 Patients in Hotels, Not in Field Hospitals
The Minister of Tourism announced that the hotels that remain empty during the winter season should be turned into accommodation for quarantined patients with Covid-19. "The idea is to use these hotels to support the health care system, so that there is no need to build field hospitals, given that we have such free beds available."
The places provided by the tourism industry will be used by the health authorities to accommodate sick patients, as well as quarantined members of their families.
The costs will be borne by the state, said Nikolova without specifying the principles of financing. They will bе agreed with each hotel owner. Accommodation conditions will be approved by the health authorities.
