Bulgarian Tourism Minister: COVID-19 Patients in Hotels, Not in Field Hospitals

Society » HEALTH | November 4, 2020, Wednesday // 19:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tourism Minister: COVID-19 Patients in Hotels, Not in Field Hospitals BTA

The Minister of Tourism announced that the hotels that remain empty during the winter season should be turned into accommodation for quarantined patients with Covid-19. "The idea is to use these hotels to support the health care system, so that there is no need to build field hospitals, given that we have such free beds available."

The places provided by the tourism industry will be used by the health authorities to accommodate sick patients, as well as quarantined members of their families.

 The costs will be borne by the state, said Nikolova without specifying the principles of financing. They will bе agreed with each hotel owner. Accommodation conditions will be approved by the health authorities.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: minister of tourism, Bulgaria, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria