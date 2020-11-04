The municipalities in Bulgaria will receive BGN 2.3 million for the implementation of 4 educational programs. This was said by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Facebook after the online government meeting.

These funds will be used to modernize 7 vocational high schools and secondary schools, to support 125 schools for activities to track the personal achievements of students, and 153 schools will receive funds for training and education of teams to help the smoother transition between the different stages of training.

BGN 149,750 will go to the Astronomical Observatory in Dimitrovgrad, which will be equipped with a new digital planetarium, the prime minister explained.

Borissov also announced decisions on Brexit. "Unfortunately, at the moment it is more likely that there will be no deal between the EU and the UK. That is why we must be ready. At today's meeting of the Council of Ministers we adopted a plan for Brexit with or without a deal. It provides for legislative and information activities, as well as the conclusion of bilateral and multilateral agreements in various fields, in case the EU does not provide for a common approach in them in the event of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom without a deal.