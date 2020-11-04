World Record: Most Number of Rhyming Patterns Used in a Single Poem

Official World Record certifies that on October, 11th 2020, Aryansh Arora, from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, India, has established a new Official World Record. Aryansh Arora, born on January 1st, 2002, is a 18 years old and an author by profession.

He has written the poem “Be bad” with 10 rhyming schemes which makes the poem with maximum rhyming shceme a new Official World Record in the category: Most number of Rhyming Patterns Used in a Single Poem.

It’s a youth poem, and the theme are the words of the father explaining to son that the world is not The happy place that we imagine. It’s a motivational poem.

The 10 different rhyming structures are: Alternate structure; Ballad rhyming structure; Monorhyme; Couplet; Triplet; Enclosed Rhyming; Terza Rima; Keats odes; Limerick; and Contemporary Villanelle. Structure of poem:- The poem has 10 different rhyming structures.

The first 16 lines in the poem has alternate Rhyming structure- ABAB,CDCD,EFEF,GHGH. The next 12 lines has a ballad rhyming structure- ABABBCBC-BCBC. The next 4 lines has a monorhyme structure-AAAA.

The next 8 lines has Couplet rhyming structure- AA BB CC DD. The next 6 lines has a triplet rhyming structure- AAA BBB. The next 4 lines has an enclosed Rhyming structure- ABBA.

The next 12 lines has Terza Rima Rhyming structure- ABA BCB CDC DED.

The next 10 lines has Keats odes rhyming structure- ABAB CDE CDE. The next 5 lines has a Limerick Rhyming structure- AABBA. And the last 19 lines has Contemporary Villanelle Rhyming structure- ABA ABA ABA ABA ABA ABAA.