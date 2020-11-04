World Record: Most Number of Rhyming Patterns Used in a Single Poem

Official World Record certifies that on October, 11th 2020, Aryansh Arora, from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, India, has established a new Official World Record. Aryansh Arora, born on January 1st, 2002, is a 18 years old and an author by profession.

He has written the poem “Be bad” with 10 rhyming schemes which makes the poem with maximum rhyming shceme a new Official World Record in the category: Most number of Rhyming Patterns Used in a Single Poem.

It’s a youth poem, and the theme are the words of the father explaining to son that the world is not The happy place that we imagine. It’s a motivational poem.

The 10 different rhyming structures are: Alternate structure; Ballad rhyming structure; Monorhyme; Couplet; Triplet; Enclosed Rhyming; Terza Rima; Keats odes; Limerick; and Contemporary Villanelle. Structure of poem:- The poem has 10 different rhyming structures.

The first 16 lines in the poem has alternate Rhyming structure- ABAB,CDCD,EFEF,GHGH. The next 12 lines has a ballad rhyming structure- ABABBCBC-BCBC. The next 4 lines has a monorhyme structure-AAAA.

The next 8 lines has Couplet rhyming structure- AA BB CC DD. The next 6 lines has a triplet rhyming structure- AAA BBB. The next 4 lines has an enclosed Rhyming structure- ABBA.

The next 12 lines has Terza Rima Rhyming structure- ABA BCB CDC DED.

The next 10 lines has Keats odes rhyming structure- ABAB CDE CDE. The next 5 lines has a Limerick Rhyming structure- AABBA. And the last 19 lines has Contemporary Villanelle Rhyming structure- ABA ABA ABA ABA ABA ABAA.

Aryansh has studied all the forms by his teacher. Moreover when you read the poem you realize that him has given priority to the rhyming schemes but on the other hand he also displayed a theme and you wouldn't find anything extra or useless in that poem. The poem has a very exact and accurate meaning and it will just look into perfect. 

He begins with this ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: 

First and foremost I would like to thank my parents and my whole family who believed in my hard work and dedication and allowed me to follow my passion. 

Secondly I would like to thank my mentors Ishani di , Rubal di , Ashutosh bhaiya and Hemant bhaiya who were there with me all the time and special thanks to Shubham bhaiya, the founder of FLAIRS AND GLAIRS PUBLICATION who helped me in all possible ways and made this project a successful one in a very short span of time. 

Last but not the least I would like to thank god almighty who showered his blessings upon me and my project. 

Aryansh Arora is a dedicated writer from Basti, uttar pradesh who has been featured in 40+ books and he is a guy who is always ready with a perfect work and to face any challenge here. 

He is 18 years old and he is also author of "KIS KI SUNNE". 

He has a keen knowledge of poetry writing forms and he is damn impatient. You can see him growing on @shayaryansh it's his instagram account. 

