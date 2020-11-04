How to Protect Yourself From Cybercrime Amid Spiking Cyber Attacks

It’s almost the end of the year, but it feels like little has changed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this past March. Things still haven’t gone back to normal, and the pandemic has forced us to rely on technology more than ever. The internet has proven to be more than just a tool for convenience. These days, it’s used for remote work, online education, and even as a means to run and interact with businesses.

As useful as the internet has become, however, it has also become a much more dangerous place. An FBI report in April revealed that since the pandemic, cybercrime attacks have increased by 400%. The number of cybersecurity complaints has spiked from 1,000 per day, to 4,000 per day. Considering the degree of reliance we have on the internet, this is a definite threat to all internet users.

With this in mind, what are the ways we can protect ourselves from cybercriminals?

Mark Phishing Emails as Spam

One of the most common methods that cybercriminals use to find victims is through emails that contain malicious code or through social engineering techniques that they use to elicit sensitive information. As a general rule, if you don’t trust the source of the email, don’t open it. Mark it as spam so that emails from similar sources are automatically sent to your spam folder.

Keep Your System Updated

Keeping your systems updated is important because besides the performance tweaks that they grant your devices, system updates also contain security patches that cover up any vulnerabilities that your device might have. Cybercriminals are constantly searching for new exploits and developers are tasked with making sure that these exploits are rendered ineffective. Skipping system updates also means skipping these security patches.

Keep Your VPN On

Cybercriminals can also track and intercept the data you transmit. This is especially dangerous when using public wifi, where strangers can easily spy on your online activities. It’s for this reason that virtual private networks, or VPNs, have become an integral part of any cybersecurity system. There’s no question on choosing between a VPN or Proxy, VPNs are much better at keeping your online activities private.

Use Password Managers

Another vulnerability in most consumer devices is that users tend to use easy-to-guess passwords for their online accounts. What’s even worse is when they use a single password for all these accounts. A security breach on one site will mean that all your accounts are compromised. Password managers generate and locally store passwords to ensure that your login details are nearly impossible to guess.

Install Antivirus Software

Finally, the most basic thing you can do to improve your cybersecurity is to install antivirus software from their official sites. These are your primary form of defense against malware and some of them even come pre-installed on some operating systems. Never skip these, especially when a lot of them are free.

The pandemic has forced many things upon us, and one of those things is a renewed emphasis on the importance of cybersecurity. With the state of affairs, the internet has become more important than ever, and it makes perfect sense to ensure that we do our best to secure ourselves as best as we can.