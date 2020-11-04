Medical Staff in Bulgaria Will Recieve Permanent Remunerations Until the End of 2021

The salaries of medical staff in the Bulgarian healthcare system will go up. This decision was made at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 3, and the news was announced by the Minister of Health, Prof. Kostadin Angelov, during his visit to Bourgas.

In the coastal city, he inspected the work of the hospitals that serve COVID patients. There is no shortage of beds in the district, the minister said, but explained that the problem with the lack of medical staff remains.

BGN 237 million will be allocated from the budget for the additional remuneration for the whole year.

From 2021, we will add this money as a permanent remuneration for Bulgarian doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants until the end of 2021. All doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants in all hospitals in the country will receive a pay rise: doctors - BGN 600, nurses - BGN 360, healthcare assistants - BGN 120. These are 18,000 doctors, 20,000 nurses, 12,000 healthcare assistants," said the Minister of Health.