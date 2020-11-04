Medical Staff in Bulgaria Will Recieve Permanent Remunerations Until the End of 2021

Society » HEALTH | November 4, 2020, Wednesday // 10:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Medical Staff in Bulgaria Will Recieve Permanent Remunerations Until the End of 2021 pixabay.com

The salaries of medical staff in the Bulgarian healthcare system will go up. This decision was made at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 3, and the news was announced by the Minister of Health, Prof. Kostadin Angelov, during his visit to Bourgas.

In the coastal city, he inspected the work of the hospitals that serve COVID patients. There is no shortage of beds in the district, the minister said, but explained that the problem with the lack of medical staff remains.

BGN 237 million will be allocated from the budget for the additional remuneration for the whole year.

From 2021, we will add this money as a permanent remuneration for Bulgarian doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants until the end of 2021. All doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants in all hospitals in the country will receive a pay rise: doctors - BGN 600, nurses - BGN 360, healthcare assistants - BGN 120. These are 18,000 doctors, 20,000 nurses, 12,000 healthcare assistants," said the Minister of Health.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: medical staff, salaries
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria