US Elections 2020: Biden Displays Cautious Optimism While Trump Has Fiery Confidence in Election Win

With just a handful of states now counting votes in the race to White House, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday displayed energetic confidence about a victory while Democratic rival Joe Biden expressed cautious optimism about his win.



In a series of tweets, Biden asked people to keep the faith, and added that there was a good feeling on his position. "Keep the faith, guys. We're gonna win this,"



The former vice president also mentioned that it was voters rather than presidential candidates who would decide the outcome of the polls.



"It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US President who had won the battleground states of Florida, Ohio and Texas was highly optimistic about his election victory, which he described in his tweets.



"WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!" Trump had tweeted earlier.



He also announced that he will be making a statement at night after the closing of polls. "I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!" he tweeted.



However, the President alleged election theft in a tweet, and stated that votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" he said.



The microblogging site promptly flagged his election theft tweet, stating that it was disputed and potentially misleading.

"We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy," said the Twitter Safety account in a statement.



Each candidate needs to secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House again.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)