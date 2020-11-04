COVID-19: Bulgaria Records Highest Daily Cases - 4041 and 63 Deaths

Bulgaria: Record number of victims and newly infected with COVID-19 for the last 24 hours.

The registered new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for Tuesday are 4041, according to the Unified Information System.

This is the highest reported result since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in Bulgaria, and so far the record was 2891 cases.

Yesterday, 11,066 PCR tests were performed. 36.5% of them are positive, but no specification is given how many people were tested.

60,537 people have been infected with the coronavirus in total while active cases are 37,581.

Sofia leads again with most new cases- 1619, followed by Plovdiv (337) and Varna (203). The deaths for the last day are the record-high 63, and the cured - 507, same as Monday.

2922 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized, 210 of them in intensive care units, both of which were the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.